Larimer Boys and Girls Clubs launch middle school workforce development program

FORT COLLINS — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, in partnership with Poudre School District, have launched a summer workforce development program aimed at middle-schoolers, it announced Monday in a news release.
The nine-week program runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. It highlights a different industry each week, including tech, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality and more. Students will meet experts in the field, tour industry locations and get to try their new skills hands-on. A financial management and planning course is also part of the program.
“Given all the hardships that students have faced over the last year, we were thrilled to design this new and innovative program,” said Kaycee Headrick, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, in a prepared statement. “We wanted a program that inspired students to think about their future while giving them basic knowledge in diverse industries so they can consider if that career path is a good fit for them.”
The program is free and provides free meals.
