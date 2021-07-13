ARCA biopharma receives approval to test COVID-19 treatment drug in South America

WESTMINSTER — ARCA biopharma Inc. (NYSE: ABIO) has received approval from regulatory authorities to begin testing its COVID-19 treatment drug on human patients in Argentina and Brazil, according to documents filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Right now [Argentina and Brazil] are having significantly higher COVID case rates,” said Derek Cole, head of investor relations for ARCA biopharma. “They are looking for potential solutions. It’s an opportunity to expand into an area where they are having a lot of cases and hospitalizations.”

The drug is already being tested in the U.S.

The drug, called rNAPc2, has been designated for fast track by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. About 80 patients have participated in the trial so far.

ARCA biopharma plans to begin enrolling South American patients this month and expects to have data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2021, Cole said.

