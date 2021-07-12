Georgia beer brand SweetWater picks FoCo for first Colorado brewery

FORT COLLINS — SweetWater Brewing Co. LLC, a popular Atlanta craft beer maker helmed by a University of Colorado graduate, is turning its gaze west toward expansion and has selected Fort Collins for its first Colorado production facility.

The company plans to take over the space at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave., previously home to Red Truck Brewing Co.

Red Truck employees will be given the opportunity to assume roles with SweetWater, the company said in a news release. The Fort Collins facilities general manager of operations Laird Mulderink will continue running the brewery, which will be renovated and updated.

In addition to the Fort Collins brewery, SweetWater, known for its 420 Extra Pale Ale, outdoorsy branding and playful winks at cannabis culture, is opening a taproom at Denver International Airport.

SweetWater, founded by CU graduate and former Boulder Beer Co. employee Freddy Bensch, expanded distribution to Colorado this year, marking the westernmost market for the company.

“We have a lot of respect for the beers and brewers from Colorado and look forward to raising a glass in this great state. There’s not a more perfect location to expand our brand and help grow the reach of our heady, high-quality brews with beer drinkers throughout the West Coast,” Bensch said in the release.

