Georgia beer brand SweetWater picks FoCo for first Colorado brewery

FORT COLLINS — SweetWater Brewing Co. LLC, a popular Atlanta craft beer maker helmed by a University of Colorado graduate, is turning its gaze west toward expansion and has selected Fort Collins for its first Colorado production facility.
The company plans to take over the space at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave., previously home to Red Truck Brewing Co.
Red Truck employees will be given the opportunity to assume roles with SweetWater, the company said in a news release. The Fort Collins facilities general manager of operations Laird Mulderink will continue running the brewery, which will be renovated and updated.
In addition to the Fort Collins brewery, SweetWater, known for its 420 Extra Pale Ale, outdoorsy branding and playful winks at cannabis culture, is opening a taproom at Denver International Airport.
SweetWater, founded by CU graduate and former Boulder Beer Co. employee Freddy Bensch, expanded distribution to Colorado this year, marking the westernmost market for the company.
“We have a lot of respect for the beers and brewers from Colorado and look forward to raising a glass in this great state. There’s not a more perfect location to expand our brand and help grow the reach of our heady, high-quality brews with beer drinkers throughout the West Coast,” Bensch said in the release.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — SweetWater Brewing Co. LLC, a popular Atlanta craft beer maker helmed by a University of Colorado graduate, is turning its gaze west toward expansion and has selected Fort Collins for its first Colorado production facility.
The company plans to take over the space at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave., previously home to Red Truck Brewing Co.
Red Truck employees will be given the opportunity to assume roles with SweetWater, the company said in a news release. The Fort Collins facilities general manager of operations Laird Mulderink will continue running the brewery, which will be renovated and updated.
In addition to the Fort Collins brewery, SweetWater, known for its 420 Extra Pale Ale, outdoorsy branding and playful winks at cannabis culture, is opening a taproom at Denver International Airport.
SweetWater, founded by CU graduate and former Boulder Beer Co. employee Freddy Bensch, expanded distribution to Colorado this year, marking the westernmost market for the company.
“We have a lot of respect for the beers and brewers from Colorado and look forward to raising a glass in this great state. There’s not a more perfect location to expand our brand and help grow the reach of our heady, high-quality brews with beer drinkers throughout the West Coast,” Bensch said in the release.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!