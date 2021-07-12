Boulder’s Premier Members Credit Union building first Thornton branch

THORNTON — Premier Members Credit Union, based in Boulder, is expanding into Thornton, breaking ground recently on its first branch in the Denver suburb.
The Neenan Co. is constructing the new 1,900-square-foot branch at 755 E. 144 Ave. and expects to be finished by early next year.
The full-service branch location will feature indoor banking space, drive-thru teller access, and drive-up ATM access.
“This project’s design will accommodate a variety of banking opportunities for members. As lifestyles and needs evolve, our teams felt it was important for the ‘on-the-go’ member experience to be as strong as the traditional in-person banking experience,” Neenan design manager Michele Forrest said in a prepared statement. “Continuing to expand our partnership with PMCU means a great deal as we focus on the impact this project will have toward supporting their growth and future needs.”
