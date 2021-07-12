Boulder firm sells apartment complexes for $61M

BOULDER and DENVER — Boulder firm Mountain View Capital has sold two Denver apartment complexes to Los-Angeles-based buyer Oak Coast Properties, Oak Coast announced last week in a news release.
The sale was for $61 million.
The complexes are the 194-unit Estrella at 7030 Pecos St. and the 235-unit Avalon at 645 Wolff St.
Oak Coast Properties is planning $3.2 million in renovations to the properties.
“Denver continues to draw new residents with its vast employment opportunities and attractive lifestyle,” Phil Nahas, managing partner of Oak Coast Properties, said in a prepared statement. “There is an ongoing housing shortage here however and enhancing existing rental stock like these two communities is one important solution to that.”
Mountain View Capital was represented by Tom Wanberg and John Blackshire of Transwestern in the sale. Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas and Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets helped Oak Coast Properties secure a $47 million loan to finance the sale.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and DENVER — Boulder firm Mountain View Capital has sold two Denver apartment complexes to Los-Angeles-based buyer Oak Coast Properties, Oak Coast announced last week in a news release.
The sale was for $61 million.
The complexes are the 194-unit Estrella at 7030 Pecos St. and the 235-unit Avalon at 645 Wolff St.
Oak Coast Properties is planning $3.2 million in renovations to the properties.
“Denver continues to draw new residents with its vast employment opportunities and attractive lifestyle,” Phil Nahas, managing partner of Oak Coast Properties, said in a prepared statement. “There is an ongoing housing shortage here however and enhancing existing rental stock like these two communities is one important solution to that.”
Mountain View Capital was represented by Tom Wanberg and John Blackshire of Transwestern in the sale. Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas and Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets helped Oak Coast Properties secure a $47 million loan to finance the sale.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!