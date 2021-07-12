Beer garden, shed company seek Louisville incentives

LOUISVILLE — The operators of a shed component manufacturer and a new beer garden are seeking a set of tax and fee incentives from Louisville to expand or open up shop in the city.
C2X Group LLC, a group that does business as Louisville Beer Garden, is considering leasing a space on Courtesy Road that’s been empty since Growler USA vacated in 2018.
The beer garden, which would include about $200,000 in upgrades, could open as early as this year and is expected to initially employ as many as 24 workers.
The company has applied for $191,820 in tax and fee rebates over a five year period.
Studio Shed Acquisition LLC, which operates as Studio Shed out of a space in the Colorado Technology Center, needs more space and owners have considered moving to Broomfield, according to a Louisville city memo.
However, a space next to the company’s Louisville operation on Cherry Street recently became available, and Studio Shed may remain in the city.
The expansion would grow Studio Shed’s footprint from 18,500 square feet to 29,500 square feet, and the company would invest about $250,000 in improvements.
Studio Shed could grow from 40 employees to 70 over the next five years.
The company is seeking $20,693 in tax and fee rebates over that period.
The Louisville City Council will review both requests during its Tuesday meeting.
