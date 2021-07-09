Maxar inks $35M satellite imagery contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been contracted to provide certain satellite imagery capabilities for an international defense and intelligence customer.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The multi-year, $35 million deal “extends the [unnamed] customer’s ability to directly task and download 30 centimeter-class satellite imagery to its ground station from Maxar’s current constellation,” according to a Maxar news release.

“Maxar is proud to continue our two-decade partnership with this important U.S. ally,” Maxar executive vice president Tony Frazier said in the release. “Maxar’s commercial satellite imagery and 3D data suite will enhance situational awareness and decision-making for the customer’s critical government missions.”