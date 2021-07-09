Home » Industry News » Technology



Maxar inks $35M satellite imagery contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been contracted to provide certain satellite imagery capabilities for an international defense and intelligence customer.

The multi-year, $35 million deal “extends the [unnamed] customer’s ability to directly task and download 30 centimeter-class satellite imagery to its ground station from Maxar’s current constellation,” according to a Maxar news release. 

“Maxar is proud to continue our two-decade partnership with this important U.S. ally,” Maxar executive vice president Tony Frazier said in the release. “Maxar’s commercial satellite imagery and 3D data suite will enhance situational awareness and decision-making for the customer’s critical government missions.”


 