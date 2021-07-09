Funding Friday: MFB Fertility raises $6.75M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisings by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Suite Studios Inc. of Boulder has raised $1,015,000 out of $1.25 million, with $235,000 remaining to be sold. The date of first sale occurred June 11. Funds raised were for options, warrants or other right to acquire security. Suite Studios offers cloud-based video-production services.

WHCG Purchaser Management LLC, an entity affiliated with Partners Group (USA) Inc., has raised almost $96 million in connection with Partners’ acquisition of a New Jersey health-care group.

UCM Deflationary Fund LP of Boulder, a pooled investment fund/hedge fund, has submitted an amended filing, reporting that it has raised $488,587, with the date of first sale occurring March 14. The total offering amount is indefinite.

MFB Fertility Inc. of Boulder has raised $6.75 million in equity out of a $10 million offering, with the date of first sale occurring June 30. The company provides in-home test kits for fertility.

Vita Inclinate Technologies Inc. of Broomfield has raised $2.8 million in debt and security to be acquired on exercise of option, warrant or other right to acquire security. Vita Inclinata develops stability systems to help helicopters operate more safely.

Aloha LTD Income Fund LLC, a Boulder-based pooled investment fund, has raised $16,429,081, according to an amended Form D. The total offering amount is indefinite.

Oxlo Systems Inc. of Broomfield has raised $24,268 for options, warrants and securities. Oxlo provides software for automotive retail.

Sleep Easy LLC of Boulder has raised $118,000 in equity out of a $250,000 offering, with $132,000 remaining to be sold. The date of first sale was June 30. Sleep Easy provides applications that address sleep issues.

RCS — Richfield Cab LLC of Louisville, an affiliate of real estate investment group Real Capital Solutions Inc., has raised $9.97 million in equity, with the date of first sale occurring June 4.

Emergy Inc., which does business as Meati Foods, has raised $50 million in equity. Meati develops plant-based alternative meats.