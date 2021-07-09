Home » Industry News » Hospitality & Tourism



Budweiser Events Center getting contactless app

LOVELAND — Spectra Venue Management Inc., which manages the Budweiser Events Center, is planning to debut a new app that provides guests with a contactless event experience at the Loveland venue in August. 

The app, developed by Venuetize Inc., includes integrated ticketing, mobile payments, parking and mapping capabilities.

“As we continue to reopen venues in a post-COVID world, our clients and our guests are expecting a seamless, touchless experience. Spectra’s partnership with Venuetize is about providing the best options available for mobile-first technology and contactless payments,” Spectra CFO Jim Pekala said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a partner that could handle the complexity that comes with integrating different technology ecosystems across hundreds of venues. Venuetize has risen to the challenge, and we are excited to launch our mobile app this summer.”


 