Budweiser Events Center getting contactless app

LOVELAND — Spectra Venue Management Inc., which manages the Budweiser Events Center, is planning to debut a new app that provides guests with a contactless event experience at the Loveland venue in August.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The app, developed by Venuetize Inc., includes integrated ticketing, mobile payments, parking and mapping capabilities.

“As we continue to reopen venues in a post-COVID world, our clients and our guests are expecting a seamless, touchless experience. Spectra’s partnership with Venuetize is about providing the best options available for mobile-first technology and contactless payments,” Spectra CFO Jim Pekala said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a partner that could handle the complexity that comes with integrating different technology ecosystems across hundreds of venues. Venuetize has risen to the challenge, and we are excited to launch our mobile app this summer.”