Strategies for finding camping sites

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans flocked to outdoor recreation in record numbers. According to a study by the Outdoor Industry Association, 53% of people in the U.S. aged 6 and older participated in outdoor activities in 2020, an all-time high. About 7.1 million more people participated in 2020 than in 2019, a year-over-year increase that is also the highest on record. And nearly 16% of all Americans, or about 47.9 million people, went camping in 2020.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

Camping in Colorado during the pandemic was defined by reservations filling up months in advance and dispersed camping spots getting as much traffic as a Starbucks. This means that, in order to find the best spots, Colorado camping enthusiasts had to search harder and longer and in more remote places. And the level of interest shows no sign of abating in 2021.

“It is true that there are more people seeking locations and there is also more protection of some of the wilderness areas,” said John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber. “That has also reduced some of the areas where I would have considered ideal in the past.”

So how can campers find the best spots? BizWest spoke to Colorado executives who love to camp to get their tips and tricks for seeking out beautiful, remote places.

“It’s about going and doing the legwork,” said Peter Schroth, senior process control technician for the Boulder pharmaceutical company Corden Pharma Colorado.

What is that legwork? Well, it involves a lot more than finding designated campsites online or browsing through AllTrails. Schroth said that people who want to learn how to find the best camping spots should first learn how to read a map and compass. Schroth taught himself those skills. He buys an atlas for every state he visits. Before it closed in 2017, he was also an avid customer of the Boulder Map Gallery.

“I just enjoy maps,” Schroth said. “I must have been 40 years old before I got a GPS.”

Beyond atlases, topographical maps from the United States Geological Survey are also an excellent resource, Schroth said. The USGS offers these maps for free; users can download them for the areas they wish to visit.

Some parts of Colorado are more heavily traveled than others. Tayer said that he will intentionally choose to explore parts of the state that are less popular. Many of Colorado’s 13ers have trail systems and dispersed camping areas that are not nearly as heavily used as those near the state’s 14ers or other more famous outdoor attractions. He also searches for alternate, lightly trafficked routes and campsites in the more popular areas.

Once in front of a map of the area to be explored, it’s a matter of using that to identify good potential camping spots. Finding a water source should be the priority, Schroth said.

“The first thing we always look for is water,” he said. “Creeks, streams, rivers or whatever. I always carry a water filter with me.”

Tayer echoed that sentiment.

“My goal always is to identify someplace that is somewhat flat and within close proximity of a water source,” Tayer said. “Beyond that, if we can find desirable views, that’s wonderful.”

On a topographic map, the contour lines can help identify those spots; they can show the slope and elevation of an area, point out water sources, highlight side trails and help campers tell if anything blocks the view from their chosen spot.

Once in the area, physical reconnaissance is key. Schroth said he’ll sometimes spend up to a day just driving around looking for the best spots before picking one. Tayer said that being willing to carry your own gear far into the backcountry can open up a range of possibilities.

“Getting to those spots is worth the additional little bit of backpacking pain,” he said.

Going-off trail can also help. Although people shouldn’t tramp across vulnerable terrain just to get off-trail, the paths through Colorado’s forests are filled with little side tracks, game trails and drainages that people can use to access more remote areas. This is where the use of maps, a compass, and GPS can help find the prime spots.

“So often it’s been the case in my experience that a little bit of off-trail navigation can land you some beautiful spots that are perfectly legal but are undiscovered by the masses,” Tayer said. “The trails are not always so clearly marked, but that’s part of the fun.”

Also part of the fun is finding your own new favorite spots that you worked hard to identify and enjoying the fruits of your labor. Even if it’s an involved process, it’s worth it.

“I don’t go camping to meet people,” Schroth said. “I don’t go ice fishing to sit next to somebody to talk to them. You gotta do your homework. Gotta put in the leg work to reap the benefit.”