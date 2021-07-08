Gores Group SPAC to hold merger vote July 20

BOULDER and SUNNYVALE, California — Stockholders of the Boulder-based special-purpose acquisition company Gores Holdings VI Inc. (NYSE: GHVI) will vote at 9 a.m. July 20 whether to approve the blank-check company’s merger with California 3D imaging software company Matterport Inc., according to documents filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
As a SPAC, Gores Holdings VI has no operations other than finding a private company to take public. It agreed in June to merge with Matterport. If the merger is approved by shareholders, the companies will combine and be publicly traded under the Matterport name.
Matterport uses artificial intelligence to create interactive 3D models of physical spaces, such as buildings for lease or sale, allowing potential tenants or buyers to tour the space virtually.
The companies also announced Wednesday that Matterport has been adopted by U.K.-based FocalAgent, the largest digital real estate marketing tool in the kingdom.
