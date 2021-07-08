Auddia raises cash, pays down debt

BOULDER — Audio software company Auddia Inc. (NYSE: AUUD) raised $4.9 million in cash and paid off its line of credit, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
On Tuesday, holders of the company’s warrants exercised more than 1 million warrants at a price of $4.54 per share, which raised the cash.
On Wednesday, Auddia used $2 million to pay off the balance of its credit line with Bank of the West. Auddia had previously paid that down from $6 million to $2 million after its February initial public offering.
After the warrant exercise and debt payment, Auddia has approximately $9.4 million cash on hand, none of which is restricted. About 12.3 million shares of the company’s stock are outstanding, with about 3.5 million warrants remaining to be exercised.
BOULDER — Audio software company Auddia Inc. (NYSE: AUUD) raised $4.9 million in cash and paid off its line of credit, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Tuesday, holders of the company’s warrants exercised more than 1 million warrants at a price of $4.54 per share, which raised the cash.
On Wednesday, Auddia used $2 million to pay off the balance of its credit line with Bank of the West. Auddia had previously paid that down from $6 million to $2 million after its February initial public offering.
After the warrant exercise and debt payment, Auddia has approximately $9.4 million cash on hand, none of which is restricted. About 12.3 million shares of the company’s stock are outstanding, with about 3.5 million warrants remaining to be exercised.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!