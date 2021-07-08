Arcline takes majority stake in Air Comm for $250M

WESTMINSTER — A majority stake in Air Comm Corp., a Westminster-based manufacturer and servicer of environmental control systems (ECS) aerospace and defense industry, has been scooped up by private equity firm Arcline Investment Management LP for an estimated $250 million.

ACC founder Dave Harrison will remain a significant minority shareholder and serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors, according to an Arcline news release.

“The whole ACC team has done an impressive job building a scaled business offering high-quality, differentiated ECS solutions to meet demanding needs of [original equipment manufacturers] and aftermarket customers in the general aviation and rotary aircraft end-markets,” Arcline said in a press release. “We believe that the company’s strong market positioning, growth-oriented culture and high-quality product offering make it a great fit within the Arcline portfolio. We are excited to partner with Dave to execute on our shared strategic plan for organic and inorganic growth.”