Adams Bank plans Greeley location by year end

GREELEY — Adams Bank & Trust, a Nebraska-based institution with branches in several Northern Colorado communities, is expanding its Front Range footprint with two additional locations planned for Greeley and Colorado Springs.

The bank, which boasts assets of more than $1.1 billion, has an existing presence in Colorado Springs, but the Greeley location will be its first in the city.

“The market has a high level of economic activity and the population is younger, better-educated and has a higher household income” than some other areas where Adams operates, Adams president Chad Adams told BizWest. “It’s a robust economy, and we’ve had a lot of growth here.”

He said the bank has been eying a Greeley branch for years, and when the 7251 W. 20th Ave. location hit the market, Adams jumped on the opportunity.

Adams Bank & Trust has received federal regulatory approval for its new branches, but state regulators have yet to sign off. Adams said he expects that approval to occur this month.

The Greeley branch location, which was formerly home to another banking operation, will need some light remodeling. Adams said it’s his hope that it will be open by the fourth quarter of this year.

“Not only are we opening up a new facility, but we’re going to need to hire a whole bunch of people,” Adams said.

The bank is looking to fill more than 20 positions across a variety of roles. The company has about 225 employees at its existing operations.

“I like to locate in communities with colleges,” Adams said. “The talent base [which includes] multilingual people is there in Greeley. The city offers a lot not only from a geographic standpoint, but from a demographic and talent standpoint.”

In addition to new employees to staff the Greeley branch, Adams plans to relocate some of its administrative staff from its Ogallala, Nebraska, headquarters to Northern Colorado.

“Greeley is going to become a hub that helps support our other locations,” Adams said.

Adams Bank & Trust operates 20 branches in three states — Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas — including in Fort Collins, Longmont, Firestone, Berthoud and Sterling.

Bank leadership says it’s not stopping expansion with its new Greeley and Colorado Springs branches.

“We’ve identified some areas [ripe for expansion,] and the majority of them are up and down the Front Range of Colorado,” Adams said.

While he didn’t reveal specific markets, Adams said he expects additional branches will be added in and around Weld and Larimer counties.

“We want to do more,” he said.