Ehrlich property bought for $10M by new dealership owner

GREELEY — A month after taking over two automotive dealerships from Greeley-based Ehrlich Motors, the price that McDonald Holdings Inc., which does business as McDonald Automotive Group, paid for the Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley real estate on 26th Street has been revealed: nearly $10 million.

The $9.95 million real estate deal was recorded on June 18, and the deed lists SHE Land LLC as the seller. That entity is registered to the Greeley address of former dealership owner Scott Ehrlich.

The buyer was Stanley Real Estate Greeley LLC, affiliate of McDonald Holdings Inc. that is registered to the Littleton address of Douglas McDonald.

As part of the deal with Ehrlich, McDonald’s outfit took over the Greeley dealership and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan. The Fort Morgan real estate sold for just under $4.9 million, Morgan County real estate records show.

Ehrlich’s Toyota of Laramie dealership in Laramie, Wyoming, was not part of the deal; nor was the I-25 Kia dealership at Longmont, which Ehrlich owns together with Phil Marzolf.

Like Ehrlich Motors, the McDonald dealerships are family-owned, formed in the 1940s by the grandfather of the company’s current president, Michael McDonald. The family originally operated in New Mexico and moved operations to the Denver area in 1964. Prior to the Ehrlich purchase, the company operated Volvo, Mazda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Genesis and Audi dealerships, most in the Littleton area. It opened a boutique Polestar electric-car store in Cherry Creek last month. Polestar is Volvo’s entry into the EV market.

Ehrlich’s automotive history in the Greeley area dates back to 1946, when Reuben “Swede” Ehrlich founded Swede’s Repair Shop in LaSalle. That eventually evolved into a chain of dealerships, with Swede’s sons, Scott and Stan, taking over the family business in the early 1980s.