Contractor sues to enforce lien against Estes hotel

ESTES PARK — Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction Inc. has filed a mechanics lien against the owners of the Best Western Plus Silver Saddle Inn in Estes Park.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
Dohn contracted to remodel the hotel, located at 1260 Big Thompson Ave. (U.S. Highway 34) and is owed $602,744, according to the court action filed to foreclose on the lien.
According to the complaint filed Tuesday in Larimer County District Court, the last work was done in February. In May, Dohn gave notice that it intended to file a lien. The lien was filed June 15, followed by the foreclosure action July 6.
Zach Wilson, attorney for Dohn, confirmed that the action stems from unpaid invoices from a remodel contract.
Calls to Dohn Construction and to the hotel, which is owned by The Wallace J. Burke Trust and Laurine Anna Burke Trust, were not returned.
ESTES PARK — Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction Inc. has filed a mechanics lien against the owners of the Best Western Plus Silver Saddle Inn in Estes Park.
Dohn contracted to remodel the hotel, located at 1260 Big Thompson Ave. (U.S. Highway 34) and is owed $602,744, according to the court action filed to foreclose on the lien.
According to the complaint filed Tuesday in Larimer County District Court, the last work was done in February. In May, Dohn gave notice that it intended to file a lien. The lien was filed June 15, followed by the foreclosure action July 6.
Zach Wilson, attorney for Dohn, confirmed that the action stems from unpaid invoices from a remodel contract.
Calls to Dohn Construction and to the hotel, which is owned by The Wallace J. Burke Trust and Laurine Anna Burke Trust, were not returned.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!