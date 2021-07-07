Contractor sues to enforce lien against Estes hotel

ESTES PARK — Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction Inc. has filed a mechanics lien against the owners of the Best Western Plus Silver Saddle Inn in Estes Park.

Dohn contracted to remodel the hotel, located at 1260 Big Thompson Ave. (U.S. Highway 34) and is owed $602,744, according to the court action filed to foreclose on the lien.

According to the complaint filed Tuesday in Larimer County District Court, the last work was done in February. In May, Dohn gave notice that it intended to file a lien. The lien was filed June 15, followed by the foreclosure action July 6.

Zach Wilson, attorney for Dohn, confirmed that the action stems from unpaid invoices from a remodel contract.

Calls to Dohn Construction and to the hotel, which is owned by The Wallace J. Burke Trust and Laurine Anna Burke Trust, were not returned.