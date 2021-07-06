Learn from the pros: Boulder Symphony launches teaching academy

BOULDER — Think your fifth grader has what it takes to be the next Beethoven or Chopin?

Soon your would-be musical phenom will have a chance to train with a real professional from the Boulder Symphony.

Coming out of COVID-19 pandemic, a challenging (to say the least) time for organizers of live events, the symphony’s new Boulder Symphony Music Academy has “found a way to persevere and keep giving music to the city.” symphony executive director Andrew Krimm told BizWest.

“We rallied our board and our musicians to see what kinds of things we can to create sustainability … and think outside the box” in terms of revenue generation,” symphony conductor Devin Patrick Hughes said.

The lessons, provided by orchestra members, create revenue both for musicians and the symphony. They are available to anyone over the age of 4, but are mainly catered to school-aged kids and teens.

Students need not be budding Brahms to sign up, and the lessons are “perfect for beginners,” Krimm said.

Hughes said the academy can serve to build upon skills that students learn as part of the school band or other musical activities.

The academy is designed to “give younger musicians an all encompassing experience,” he said. “… If a kid decides they want to become a musician or a music teacher, that’s one of the greatest things we can see evolve from the students we work with.”

Customers buy 36 sessions spread over the school year, and students receive free tickets to Boulder Symphony events. Parents can get tickets at half-price.

“It’s really cool that kids can come take lessons, then on Saturday night see their teachers playing in the orchestra at a concert,” Krimm said.

The academy will be housed at 4730 Table Mesa Drive in a space owned by local real estate magnate Stephen Tebo.

“He’s been extremely generous in getting us some space that works for us financially and is the right size,” Krimm said. “Without [Tebo], none of this would be possible.”