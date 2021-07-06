Ex-Nike exec join CrossFit as prez

BOULDER — CrossFit, the headquarters of which former technology CEO and local gym owner Eric Roza moved to Boulder last year, has hired former Nike executive Jason Dunlop as its new president.

The mandate for Dunlop, who oversaw Nike business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, includings expanding the company’s gym-unit count and continuing its growth overseas, according to a CrossFit news release.

“Through its passionate community and proven ability to transform lives, CrossFit has come a long way from its humble roots, but it has barely begun to tap its unlimited global potential,” Dunlop said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that we can build CrossFit into an iconic worldwide brand on par with Nike and Starbucks, and I am as excited today to join the CrossFit community as I was five years ago when I first walked into a CrossFit box and felt that sense of community, inclusivity, and mission.”