Partners Group entity raises $96 million as part of Axia acquisition

BROOMFIELD — An entity affiliated with Broomfield-based Partners Group (USA) Inc. has raised almost $96 million in equity, apparently connected with its acquisition of a New Jersey-based women’s health system.

Partners Group in May announced its intent to acquire Voorhees, New Jersey-based Axia Women’s Health from Audax Private Equity, in a deal that PE Hub reported as worth almost $800 million.

Axia operates 80 care centers, with 150 locations and more than 400 providers, delivering care to more than 475,000 patients.

WHCG Purchaser Asset Management LLC, located at the Broomfield address of Partners Group at 1200 Entrepreneurial Drive, reported the $96 million raise in a Form D filed June 30 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document was signed by Sofia Gerard as vice president of WHCG Purchaser Asset Management. Gerard is also a vice president with Partners Group. The document also listed as executive officers and directors, John Sujit, Partners Group’s managing director, Private Equity Health and Life; LeAnne Stewart, chief financial officer with Axia; and Charlie Choi, Axia CEO.

Despite the Broomfield address listed in the SEC filing, WHCG Purchaser Asset Management does not appear to be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

A Partners Group spokeswoman said the company would have no comment on the filing.

Partners Group said in a press release announcing the Axia acquisition that the firm’s private equity team “has an established track record of transformational investing in businesses” and has invested $5 billion in health and life businesses on behalf of clients since its inception.

Partners Group opened its new North American headquarters in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park in October 2019. The facility encompasses more than 129,000 square feet.

Partners Group reported more than $109 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. The company is based in Switzerland, with offices worldwide.