Colorado bankruptcies decline 36% in June from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 35.7% in June compared with the same period in 2020.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 496 bankruptcy filings in June, down from 771 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 3,467 statewide, down 23.4% from 4,528 recorded through June 2020.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 21 bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 25 in June 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 129, compared with 161 a year ago.
- Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 13 in June 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 38, down from 58 in 2020.
- Larimer County filings totaled 34 in June, compared with 42 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 178, down from 210 through June 2020.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 34 in June, down from 57 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 253 bankruptcy filings, compared with 292 a year ago.
