Colorado bankruptcies decline 36% in June from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 35.7% in June compared with the same period in 2020.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 496 bankruptcy filings in June, down from 771 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 3,467 statewide, down 23.4% from 4,528 recorded through June 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: