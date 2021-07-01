AG appoints investigators to review air pollution whistleblower complaint

DENVER — Attorney General Phil Weiser has appointed outside attorneys to serve as special assistant attorneys general to investigate a whistleblower complaint about uneven enforcement of air quality standards.

The complaint, as BizWest reported earlier, alleges that regulators at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment were told to approve air emission permits that broke federal rules.

Specifically, the complaint alleged that staffers were ordered not to review short-term emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter that would count against federally-set limits on airborne pollution, or create models that would anticipate emissions beyond those federal limits.

Operations identified in the complaint included the Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MM) concrete factory and Extraction’s oil wells near Kelim, which the complaint said were able to operate without having to prove they were within air quality standards. The whistleblowers say those two developments would have been required to install more emissions controls or downsize the size of the projects to meet regulatory requirements.

The whistleblowers said that the JBS USA plant in Greeley was unlawfully issued permits using models that allegedly underestimate single-hour emissions on purpose.

“The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has opened an independent investigation of allegations regarding alleged improper non-enforcement of air quality standards. … Through a competitive process, the Attorney General’s Office appointed attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP as special assistant attorneys general to conduct this investigation.”

