Thornton invokes state law to override Weld commissioners pipeline decision

THORNTON — In an act that Weld County considers to be legitimate use of rights under state law, the Thornton city council has voted unanimously to override the Weld County Board of Commissioners’ denial of use by special review permit for a water pipeline through 34 miles of unincorporated Weld County.

The Thornton council voted Tuesday to invoke its rights under state law. This followed the Weld board’s denial of the pipeline permit on May 5 and the subsequent filing of a lawsuit against Weld on June 2.

In subsequent conversations, however, the city determined, and Weld County concurred, that the city has authority to override the county’s decision. Board of commissioners chairman Steve Moreno communicated that in a letter June 24. Moreno asked, however, that if the city decides to overrule, that it adhere to several conditions regarding the construction phase, sharing of as-built plans, working with and permitting property owners to speak to the council and securing the permits that might apply to the project.

Bill Tuthill, interim city attorney, told the Thornton council Tuesday that in the spirit of cooperation with neighboring Weld, city staff recommended approval of a resolution to override the commissioners while also including the conditions that Weld requested.

“The resolution includes the conditions that Weld has requested,” he said. “They asked that their citizens be heard, which they were tonight,” he said in reference to speakers at the Tuesday meeting.

Kathy Zeiler Weinmeister, representing Zeiler Farms Inc. located in the Windsor area, told the council that family members attempted to work with the city and had secured an appraisal of their land that would be necessary for placement of the pipeline. But the city instead threatened using eminent-domain law to secure rights to the land. She asked that negotiations be continued to arrive at a fair price and that the city consider a more-direct route through the Zeiler property “instead of zig-zagging.”

While the council did not address Weinmeister’s concerns, Mayor Jan Kulmann said the city remains committed to working with communities to the north. In a pointed message, she said, “We remain committed to cooperating with you on our project … we do take their concerns seriously.” She also said the city is committed to securing access to water that it bought back in the 1980s and soon will need for its growing population.

In a controversial move during that period, Thornton bought farms and their associated water rights located north of Fort Collins. In recent years as it began planning for use of those water rights, it plotted a pipeline path from northwest of Fort Collins running east to Weld County. Larimer’s preferred route would cause Thornton to flow its water down the Cache la Poudre River and withdraw it east of Fort Collins where the pipeline would start. Thornton objected to that strategy, however, because it contends that water quality would be superior if it is captured before passing through a city and past its wastewater-treatment facilities.

Thornton has secured authorization for its pipeline through some cities and towns in Weld County along the total 77-mile route. It has not yet received authorization to proceed on its preferred route in Larimer County and has appealed a district court decision upholding Larimer’s denial of the pipeline permit.

What isn’t clear is why the Thornton council was able to override the Weld decision, but not the Larimer County Board of Commissioners decision, which was upheld by the district court.

A call to the Larimer County attorney was not returned by deadline for this story.

