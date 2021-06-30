SomaLogic partners with British firm on cancer therapy research

BOULDER — Blood protein testmaker SomaLogic Inc. has partnered with British biotechnology firm Ixaka Ltd. on a research project to study the development of aptamer-based bispecific therapeutics, which are “agents that can recruit cytotoxic T cells and induce killing of tumor cells,” according to a company news release.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

SomaLogic’s SOMAmer reagents will be studied as potential candidates for combination with Ixaka’s anticancer aptamers, known as anti-CD3 molecules.

The ability of SOMAmer reagents to bind with high specificity and affinity to any target protein makes them ideal for the development of novel therapies for oncology,” SomaLogic chief science officer Nebojsa Janji said in the release. “We hope to expand this collaboration with Ixaka in the future to support new treatments for other therapeutic areas.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC