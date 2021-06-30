Former medical device exec joins Surna as CFO

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, has hired R. Brian Knaley to serve as the company’s new treasurer and chief financial officer.

His experience includes stints as an executive with medical-device startup Proximo Medical Inc. and MRI-guided radiation therapy systems manufacturer ViewRay Inc., according to a Surna news release.

“We believe Brian will make immediate contributions to the company in the areas of strategic analysis, financial reporting, operations, and other areas,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in the release. “We are equally confident that Brian will provide the executive leadership necessary as the company improves its operating infrastructure and internal processes and controls, to support the company’s anticipated growth.”

Surna has had a history of turnover in its CFO position.

In late 2018, former CFO Mark Smiens was terminated after less than a year in the role.

Prior to that, Ellen White held the position for about two years after Surna’s board of directors elected to terminate Douglas McKinnon.

