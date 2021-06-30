Donor commits $1M to CSU program to minimize conflict between humans, carnivores

FORT COLLINS — An anonymous donor has committed $1 million to support Colorado State University’s Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence, which seeks to minimize conflict between humans and carnivores, including bears, wolves and mountain lions.

“With such support, we can strengthen our efforts to ensure that humans and carnivores can share landscapes with fewer impacts to both,” Kevin Crooks, the center’s director and professor of fish, wildlife and conservation biology at CSU, said in a statement.

The center is housed in CSU’s Warner College of Natural Resources and will receive the contribution in $200,000 increments over five years to support and sustain its research, strategic outreach and education while expanding capacity for future programming and engagement, the university said.

The donor made an initial gift in 2020 to support the center’s community engagement and education efforts leading up to Colorado’s then-proposed wolf-reintroduction initiative, Proposition 114. The initiative passed, with 50.4% of voters in favor.

