Air show tickets go on sale July 6

LOVELAND — Tickets go on sale July 6 for The Great Colorado Air Show, which will be Oct. 16-17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, located in east Loveland.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, flies during a demonstration practice near Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The F-35A demo team has been regularly practicing at home station in order to stay performance ready for the resumption of the air show seasons (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner).

The Great Colorado Air Show marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first appearance in Northern Colorado since 2002. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary and will fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Also at the show are U.S. Air Force A-10 and F-35 demonstrations, precision parachuting by the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue, advanced glider aerobatics from the Air Force Academy’s Aerobatic Demonstration Team, and a C-130 demonstration by the Wyoming National Guard.

“These military acts will be an outstanding complement to the Blue Angels to entertain fans and further instill that sense of national pride we feel when they demonstrate their incredible skills and professionalism,” Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network, said in a written statement. The network organizes air shows across the country.

“The air show will not only provide a positive economic impact for the Northern Colorado region, but it will also be a showcase for aviation, providing area enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the many awe-inspiring aspects of flight,” said Jason Licon, airport director.

Tickets for the show are limited to control numbers of people at the venue and traffic on Interstate 25.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2020. The A-10’s large varied ordnance and accurate weapons delivery has made it an invaluable asset to the Air Force and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer)

Tickets can be accessed at GreatColoradoAirShow.com, the show’s official website. Tickets will not be available onsite during show days, organizers said.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC