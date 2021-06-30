Air show tickets go on sale July 6

LOVELAND — Tickets go on sale July 6 for The Great Colorado Air Show, which will be Oct. 16-17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, located in east Loveland.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
The Great Colorado Air Show marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first appearance in Northern Colorado since 2002. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary and will fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Also at the show are U.S. Air Force A-10 and F-35 demonstrations, precision parachuting by the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue, advanced glider aerobatics from the Air Force Academy’s Aerobatic Demonstration Team, and a C-130 demonstration by the Wyoming National Guard.
“These military acts will be an outstanding complement to the Blue Angels to entertain fans and further instill that sense of national pride we feel when they demonstrate their incredible skills and professionalism,” Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network, said in a written statement. The network organizes air shows across the country.
“The air show will not only provide a positive economic impact for the Northern Colorado region, but it will also be a showcase for aviation, providing area enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the many awe-inspiring aspects of flight,” said Jason Licon, airport director.
Tickets for the show are limited to control numbers of people at the venue and traffic on Interstate 25.
Tickets can be accessed at GreatColoradoAirShow.com, the show’s official website. Tickets will not be available onsite during show days, organizers said.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC