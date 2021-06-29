Wohlers Associates launches new audio series

FORT COLLINS — Wohlers Associates Inc., the Fort Collins-based additive manufacturing consulting firm, has launched the Wohlers Audio Series.

For the past 26 years, Terry Wohlers and the 3D printing experts in his firm have produced the Wohlers Report, a written report that tracks the additive manufacturing industry worldwide. The new audio series will provide conversations about the industry and where it is headed.

The first episode is a conversation between Wohlers, founder and president, and Noah Mostow, director of market intelligence and publications. The series will include a wide range of subjects, such as the development and adoption of materials for additive manufacturing. For three decades, photopolymers have been the dominant material. Over the past five years, polymer powders for powder bed fusion have caught up with photopolymers.

Wohlers expects polymer powders to overtake photopolymers as the dominant material over the next couple of years as series production applications increase.

The series can be found at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at this Wohlers Associates’ page.

