PUC to consider costs from last winter’s cold snap

DENVER — The Public Utilities Commission will consider on Wednesday whether and how to permit gas and electric utilities to recover costs incurred during last winter’s cold snap that shut down Texas and impacted other states.

Some utilities have proposed spreading the millions of dollars of costs over a year or more, according to a Denver Post report.