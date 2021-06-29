Good Sam breaks ground on $9M NICU expansion, modernization

LAFAYETTE — Crews at SCL Health’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette have broken ground on what will be a $9-million expansion and modernization of its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU.

As part of the project, funded through efforts by The Good Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, the hospital will add 8,200 square feet to its third floor to accommodate 12 modern, single-family, private NICU rooms. More than 1,800 babies are born each year at Good Samaritan.

Construction of the new NICU is expected to take about a year.

“This redesign will make life easier for our NICU parents, allowing them to have a home base at

the hospital for the entirety of their stay, whether that is for just a few days or for several

months,” nursing director Tonya Chapin said in a prepared statement. “Traditionally we have been able to support NICU parents staying overnight in a separate room of the hospital, but the new NICU will allow them to be in the same room as their babies at all times.”

