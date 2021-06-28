WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

BROOMFIELD — WaveLynx Technologies Corp., which develops access-control devices and credentials, has entered into a strategic partnership with Minnesota-based physical-security-as-a-service provider YourSix Inc.

YourSix provides cyber-secure cloud surveillance and access-control solutions. Its system integrates with WaveLynx’s line of Ethos Readers and Credentials and soon will integrate the WaveLynx MyPass Mobile Credentials into its physical-security cloud platform. That will enable automated mobile credential provisioning for its suite of security and safety-management solutions.

“There were some obvious synergies between YourSix and WaveLynx, which made it exciting for us to engage in partnership,” Laurie Aaron, executive vice president at WaveLynx, said in a prepared statement. “YourSix recognizes that technology is continually evolving and so they have designed their platform to guarantee ease of operation when making accommodations for these changes. So too does WaveLynx design our products to withstand the tests of time and technology, offering products that are proven to be secure, open, and interoperable access control solutions.”

