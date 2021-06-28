Popular Denver Mexican restaurant concept looks north for latest outpost

FORT COLLINS — Los Chingones, a Mexican restaurant concept from TAG Restaurant Group LLC with a series of Denver-area locations, has opened its first Northern Colorado location.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The Fort Collins outpost, which opened Friday, is at 3541 E. Harmony Road.

“As TRG explored expanding the Los Chingones brand outside of Denver, we felt Fort Collins was a natural fit,” owner Troy Guard said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring the TRG Ohana north and debut some of our new dishes here first. It’s been a long year for all of us, and it feels great to be getting back to the business of growing our brands.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC