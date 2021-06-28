Justice Thomas weighs in on marijuana restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a Court of Appeals decision denying tax benefits to a Denver medical marijuana firm, but Justice Clarence Thomas opined in a statement that the time has come and gone for federal restrictions on interstate prohibitions of the marijuana business.
The Colorado Sun reported that Thomas called the government’s role “contradictory and unstable” and “may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach.”