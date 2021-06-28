First American moves from Lafayette to Louisville

LOUISVILLE — First American Title has moved its office and will celebrate the opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

The title company, previously located at 1225 Cimarron Drive, Suite 202, in Lafayette, has moved about a mile west to 1025 Cannon St., Suite 1A, in Louisville.

Angie Mansfield is office manager of the title company.

