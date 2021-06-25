Funding Friday: Unsupervised.com raises $38.55 million

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Ice Rover Inc. of Niwot has raised $1.38 million in equity out of a total offering of $1.65 million. Date of first sale was June 15. Ice Rover does business as RovR Products, an outdoor company.

Petrel Capital Fund LP of Boulder has filed an amended Form D for an offering that recorded its first sale Aug. 1, 2018. The indefinite equity offering has raised $7.77 million for a hedge fund.

Health Scholars Inc. of Westminster has raised $5.67 million out of a $9.35 million equity offering, with the date of first sale occurring June 9. Health Scholars provides technology that virtualizes certain medical training.

Unsupervised.com Inc. of Boulder reported raising $38.55 million, in an equity round that began April 9. BizWest previously reported the raise , which at the time was $35 million. Unsupervised develops AI products that search through databases maintained by businesses to identify trends without requiring a data scientist to write code aiming to seek out a specific pattern. The company employs 75 people.

GeoX Energy Inc., a geothermal energy technology company, received a $11 million investment from Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) to help build a 50 megawatt supercritical geothermal pilot project that GeoX plans to complete by the end of 2022.

