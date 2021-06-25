Funding Friday: Unsupervised.com raises $38.55 million

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Ice Rover Inc. of Niwot has raised $1.38 million in equity out of a total offering of $1.65 million. Date of first sale was June 15. Ice Rover does business as RovR Products, an outdoor company.
- Petrel Capital Fund LP of Boulder has filed an amended Form D for an offering that recorded its first sale Aug. 1, 2018. The indefinite equity offering has raised $7.77 million for a hedge fund.
- Health Scholars Inc. of Westminster has raised $5.67 million out of a $9.35 million equity offering, with the date of first sale occurring June 9. Health Scholars provides technology that virtualizes certain medical training.
- Unsupervised.com Inc. of Boulder reported raising $38.55 million, in an equity round that began April 9. BizWest previously reported the raise, which at the time was $35 million. Unsupervised develops AI products that search through databases maintained by businesses to identify trends without requiring a data scientist to write code aiming to seek out a specific pattern. The company employs 75 people.
- GeoX Energy Inc., a geothermal energy technology company, received a $11 million investment from Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) to help build a 50 megawatt supercritical geothermal pilot project that GeoX plans to complete by the end of 2022.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Ice Rover Inc. of Niwot has raised $1.38 million in equity out of a total offering of $1.65 million. Date of first sale was June 15. Ice Rover does business as RovR Products, an outdoor company.
- Petrel Capital Fund LP of Boulder has filed an amended Form D for an offering that recorded its first sale Aug. 1, 2018. The indefinite equity offering has raised $7.77 million for a hedge fund.
- Health Scholars Inc. of Westminster has raised $5.67 million out of a $9.35 million equity offering, with the date of first sale occurring June 9. Health Scholars provides technology that virtualizes certain medical training.
- Unsupervised.com Inc. of Boulder reported raising $38.55 million, in an equity round that began April 9. BizWest previously reported the raise, which at the time was $35 million. Unsupervised develops AI products that search through databases maintained by businesses to identify trends without requiring a data scientist to write code aiming to seek out a specific pattern. The company employs 75 people.
- GeoX Energy Inc., a geothermal energy technology company, received a $11 million investment from Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) to help build a 50 megawatt supercritical geothermal pilot project that…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!