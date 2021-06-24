Larimer Small Business Development Center director to retire

FORT COLLINS — Larimer Small Business Development Center director Mike O’Connell will retire at the end of the year after eight years leading the organization.

According to the SBDC, the group, which operates out of the Front Range Community College, has consistently ranked in the top three centers statewide for these four key metrics under O’Connell’s leadership:

New business starts

Client capital formation

Jobs created

Client sales growth

“Mike has led the Larimer SBDC to be a relevant and valuable resource for existing and new small business owners,” FRCC Larimer campus vice president Jean Runyon said in a prepared statement. “He’s built useful strategic partnerships with economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, SBDC sponsors and other regional agencies that support local entrepreneurs.”

The Larimer SBDC has not said who will succeed O’Connell.

