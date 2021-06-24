Berkeley Homes breaks ground on new Baseline neighborhood

BROOMFIELD — Berkeley Homes, an Aurora-based residential builder, has broken ground on the new Berkeley at Baseline community within McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s Baseline master-planned development.
The builder, which is registered to Caisson Investments Inc., is partnering with Southern California’s IHP Capital Partners Inc. on the 160-lot project.
Berkeley at Baseline is within Baseline’s Parkside Village subdivision, and the builders have broken ground on 40 of the homes so far. Sales are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.
Homes in the neighborhood will be detached and three-story, single-family dwellings that will range in size from 1,641 to 2,323 square feet.
“Well-located between the employment centers of Boulder and downtown Denver, Baseline will bring a new type of housing community and product to northwest Denver,” Berkeley Homes president Jeff Willis said in a prepared statement. “Broomfield’s new home inventory outside of the Baseline community is limited and competition for buildable land is high, particularly from public homebuilders. Berkeley Homes and IHP are aligned in strategy and approach in creating desirable communities in growing markets with strong employment fundamentals, and we look forward to working together in delivering these beautiful homes.”
