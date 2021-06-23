Gores Group SPAC to take Matterport public

BOULDER and SUNNYVALE, California — Local SPAC Gores Holdings VI Inc. (NYSE: GHVI) has entered into an agreement to take public the 3D imaging company Matterport, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Matterport is headquartered in Sunnyvale and has offices worldwide. The company’s technology creates advanced 3D renderings of spaces that users can use to take virtual tours.
