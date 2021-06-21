PNC appoints community banking executive for Colorado region

Reymundo “Rey” Ocañas has been appointed as PNC Bank’s Southwest territory executive for community development banking.

The territory includes Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Ocañas was formerly a communications director at BBVA USA, which was recently acquired by PNC.

“Rey will provide critical leadership in amplifying the efforts of our community development banking organization to provide economic opportunities within our newly-created southwest territory,” Richard Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer for PNC, said in a prepared statement. “Together with PNC’s regional presidents in the southwest territory, Rey’s community development banking teams will serve as key points of engagement in their local communities for identifying impactful development initiatives and acting as liaisons with local organizations.”

