Budweiser Events Center reopening to public for Larimer County Fair rodeo

LOVELAND — The Budweiser Events Center will welcome the public back for in-person events starting with the Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo on Aug. 8.
This will be the first ticketed event in the arena since the COVID-19 outbreak last March.
“It’s been a long road but we’re ecstatic to finally welcome fans back to the Budweiser Events Center,” Spectra Venue Management district general manager Keller Taylor said in a prepared statement. “We’ve taken this time away to improve important elements of the guest experience and are confident our community will be met with a safe, world-class entertainment venue upon their return.”
In-person events scheduled for this year at the Budweiser Events Center include the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Toby Keith concert and the Price Is Right Live!.
All upcoming events at the Budweiser Events Center are expected to be at full capacity.
