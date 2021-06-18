Larimer issues environmental stewardship awards

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County has recognized three organizations for efforts toward environmental responsibility and stewardship.

The county recognizes organizations each year for their attention to environmental sustainability. 2021 is the 26th year that the awards have been issued.

Recognized were:

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program — The program treats injured raptors such as hawks, eagles, falcons and owls. Even during the pandemic, the organization found ways to work with school-age children in educational programs.

The Horse and Dragon Brewing Co. — When the brewpub was shut down during the early part of the pandemic, the brewery donated its unsold and expired beer to gardens and farms in Larimer County where it was used to jumpstart compost activity and improve the quality of the compost. The project represented an example of waste diversion from wastewater treatment systems.

One Times Everyone — One Times is a nonprofit that encouraged contributions to its giving circle, where donors would give $2 per month, have it pooled with money from other donors, and then the money is distributed to organizations that work to improve climate balance.

