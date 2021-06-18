Colorado ski areas paid federal landlords 20% less last season

Colorado ski areas paid 20% less rent for the federal land they operate on during the pandemic-affected 2019-20 ski season, the Colorado Sun reports.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

That translates to about $6.1 million overall.