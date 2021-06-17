Joy Organics lays plans for Hong Kong expansion

FORT COLLINS — Joy Organics LLC, a Colorado-based hemp brand, plans to expand internationally with its private-label CBD and wholesale CBD, bringing U.S.-grown CBD products to Hong Kong.
“We’ve had the honor of partnering with more than 4,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. and are thrilled to spread Joy worldwide,” Joy Organics co-founder and chief partnership officer Todd Smith said in a written statement announcing the international expansion.
The company offers YouTube training videos, weekly webinars and partnership summits to its wholesale and private-label partners.
“We know that starting a business or selling a new product can be pretty daunting,” said Sara Durnil, head of international sales at Joy Organics, “but we’re excited to apply everything we’ve learned in the past three years of business to the rapidly growing Hong Kong CBD market.”
The family-founded company plans to partner with apothecaries, small wellness-focused businesses, and others to increase the availability of premium CBD products in Hong Kong. It has agreements to sell its products in 10 locations in Hong Kong so far, said spokeswoman Hannah Smith.
Joy Smith founded the company in July 2018 with a downtown Fort Collins store. It closed that retail store in May this year to focus on online sales and partnerships, according to information on its website. Partnership retail stores still operate in Austin, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas. Numerous other retailers also sell the branded Joy Organics products.
