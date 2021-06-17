Inland Truck acquires service garage, plans new facility

GREELEY — Inland Truck Parts Co., with a facility on First Avenue in Greeley, has acquired Dirty Dan’s full-service truck repair business in LaSalle. It plans to eventually merge the two operations into one facility.
Inland Truck is an Overland Park, Kansas, company with 38 locations spread over 12 midwestern states. Most of those locations have both driveline parts and repairs as well as full-service truck repair businesses, said Ray Post, general manager of the Greeley facility. Greeley now joins those full-service repair businesses.
Post said that Inland will build a new, 16-bay, 39,000-square-foot parts and repair center at 2829 First Ave. over the coming months and expects to move into it by February 2022. At that point, the Dirty Dan’s operation will join Inland Truck. Sellers Brendan and Tyler Baker will remain with the operation and be service managers.
Post said the new facility will be built on eight acres that the company owns; it is currently in 18,000 square feet of leased space.
“The bread and butter of our operation is the service shop,” Post said. Operations include a driveline shop, transmission repair and manufacturing shop, parts over the counter including complete drivetrain, brakes, bearings and seals, he said.
Post said that the company employs 19 people in Greeley and LaSalle and is always looking to develop new employees. Inland has a training facility in Olathe, Kansas, and it works with technical training schools in the region. It has offered to pay tuition and buy the tools for workers entering the industry.
Inland’s market sectors include farm, oil and gas, over-the-road trucking and local fleets.
