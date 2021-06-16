Greeley grants fiber internet franchise to Nebraska telecom

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council approved unanimously Tuesday night to grant a non-exclusive franchise to Allo Communications to bring fiber internet to the city.
The franchise allows Allo to install fiber and rights of way. After Greeley declined to pursue municipal broadband internet, this is the city’s effort to bring internet competition into the market.
Allo is based in Imperial, Nebraska. It services numerous communities in western Nebraska and eastern Colorado, including Fort Morgan.
