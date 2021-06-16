Greeley City Council approves Promontory rezoning

GREELEY — The city council approved unanimously Tuesday night a proposal to rezone more than 40 acres of property in west Greeley, clearing the path for future development on the land.

The changes will allow commercial and residential high-density uses on the entire property. Previously, one part of the property had allowed commercial use and another had allowed low-density residential uses.

The land in question is part of the Promontory planned united development, located north of the U.S. Highway 34 bypass, east of Promontory Parkway and south of 20th Street.

Originally intended to be the home for a charter school that was never built, the land is vacant except for Greeley Fire Station No. 6, which was built in 2019.

