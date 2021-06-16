Charlotte’s Web hires Molson Coors exec as CFO

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has hired Wessel Booysen, the former CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s Asia Pacific and Africa divisions, as its new chief financial officer.

“Wes brings a skill set and leadership style well-suited for our international expansion initiatives and visionary culture. He has an exceptional record for building and developing high performance teams with high engagement on an international basis,” CW CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “Wes’s background in the internationally regulated alcoholic beverage business is highly applicable to our sector. His technical acumen and financial planning and reporting experience will also be instrumental in our forward expansion plans.”

Booysen will take over for Russ Hammer, who is retiring in August.

“We are grateful to Russ for his enormous commitment and contribution to fully prepare the company’s financial reporting systems for the next chapter in our international growth plan, and we all wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement plans,” Elsner said in a statement.

