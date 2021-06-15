Western Governors University unveils scholarship program to celebrate 5,280th Colorado degree

DENVER — Western Governors University, which recently graduated its 5,280th student from Colorado, has launched a scholarship program to mark the milestone.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

Broomfield resident Mark Dimalanta was the university’s 5,280th Colorado graduate from the online university, receiving his master of business administration degree from Western Governors.

In commemoration of the milestone, Western Governors will select 25 students for the 5,280 Milestone Scholarship to receive up to $5,280 toward any of the university’s more than 60 accredited degree programs from its Information Technology, Business, Teaching and Health & Nursing colleges. The scholarship program will award up to $132,000.

The scholarships are intended to further educational opportunities, focusing on low-income, underserved and diverse populations.

“We are so proud of our Colorado graduates from all across the state,” Corey Edwards, director of the Northwest Region for Western Governors University, said in a prepared statement. “From our first graduate back in 2004 to our most recent alumni the vision has been the same: to provide Coloradans an affordable option to get their degrees at their own pace.”

Western Governors University was founded in 1997 by former Colorado Gov. Roy Romer and officials from 18 other states. It now claims to be the nation’s largest accredited online nonprofit university, with more than 2,500 Colorado students and 130,000 students nationwide.

Deadline for application for the scholarship is Aug. 31. More information on the 5,280 Milestone Celebration Scholarship is available here.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC