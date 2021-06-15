UCHealth opens new urgent care in Greeley

GREELEY — UCHealth has opened a new urgent-care facility at the Peakview Medical Center at 5881 W. 16th St., the health system announced in a news release.

“We are excited to be able to provide our patients with increased services at this location, to include an improved urgent care experience,” Lori Japp, UCHealth’s vice president of urgent care and employer solutions, said in a prepared statement. “This is an ideal pairing of services to serve as a convenient one-stop shop for our patients.”

The clinic offers treatment for ailments such as colds, cuts and scrapes, fractures, headaches, stomach aches, minor infections and wounds, sore throats, sprains and strains and workers’ compensation injuries. It also offers X-ray and laboratory services.

The urgent care is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The laboratory is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

