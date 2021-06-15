TPC Colorado teeing up full fan experience for 2021 pro tournament

BERTHOUD — After the world was forced to take a COVID-19-induced mulligan in 2020, Colorado’s only professional golf tournament is bringing back the full fan experience next month for the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud.

The course has played host for the last three years to the Korn Ferry Tour event, scheduled in 2021 for July 5 through July 11.

While last year’s tournament was played, fanfare was limited due to the pandemic. TPC Colorado Championship organizers are looking to turn the page on the virus and reintroduce the event to fans.

Coming off the inaugural tournament in 2019, “boy, were we ready” for the second year of the event, tournament director Drew Blass said Tuesday during a media-day event at the course. “… Then the pandemic hit — but we had to think positive.”

The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes is the first annual professional tournament to be played in the state since 2006.

“Colorado deserves professional golf,” Blass said.

Despite only occurring twice, the tournament — along with the unique course on which it is played — has already generated significant buzz within the golf world.

Last year’s champion Will Zalatoris made the jump from the Korn Ferry Tour — a professional tour that serves as a proving ground for the PGA Tour — to the big leagues and finished sixth at the 2020 U.S. Open and second at this year’s Masters.

The course, which features sweeping views of the Rockies, is one of the most difficult on tour and features a 773-yard Par 5, the longest hole in North America.

“The game is evolving, and we designed and built this course to accommodate a game that’s growing,” course developer and co-founder of Hillside Commercial Group Jon Turner said.

Professional players are excited — and sometimes nervous — to play such a challenging course, but many are thrilled to have an opportunity to visit Colorado on a tour stop, Korn Ferry Tour player and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Tom Whitney said.

Korn Ferry Tour player Tom Whitney chats with a crew from Altitude Sports during media day for the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud. Lucas High/BizWest

It’s not just players who are expected to flock to Berthoud for the event, but also thousands of fans and about 700 volunteers.

Blass estimated that the tournament generates as much as $6 million or $7 million for the Northern Colorado economy.

“Then you think about all of the collateral [benefits] from the exposure and having everybody talk about Berthoud, Colorado,” he said. “… Northern Colorado is in the spotlight with this event.”

The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes is in its third year of a five-year contract with the PGA Tour to host the event.

While there’s no guarantee that the contract will be extended, organizers are in search of a title sponsor for future tournaments with an eye on securing television rights to broadcast the championship.

“We feel very good about sticking around for a while,” PGA Tour director of tournament business and sponsor relations Bo DeHuff said.

