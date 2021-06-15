OCR opens Westminster campus, its 7th

WESTMINSTER — Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, with offices in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette and Frederick, has opened a new facility in Westminster.

OCR has operated along the Front Range for more than 50 years, with more than 41 physicians providing care across its campuses.

“We’re thrilled to serve the Westminster community and surrounding North Metro region with the leading experts in orthopaedic, spine, podiatry, sports medicine, and more from the specialists in the medicine of motion,” Mike Bergerson, CEO of Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, said in a written statement. “Since 1969, OCR has remained committed to offering specialty-focused care to all residents of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and beyond.”

OCR’s Westminster campus will be open five days a week, offering same-day appointments as well as same-day, in-house imaging services.

Within OCR’s North metro campus, there are 11 physicians, six of whom will practice at the Westminster campus. Drs. Matthew Gerlach, Christine Johnson, Gregg Koldenhoven, Curtis Leonard, Nirav Shah and Peter Wood are board-certified and fellowship-trained and treat an array of orthopaedic conditions: adult and adolescent spine, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, and general orthopaedics.

OCR Westminster is located at 13559 Huron St., Suite 201, one-half mile west of Interstate 25 at 136th and Huron Street in the Horizons North Credit Union building.

